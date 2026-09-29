A special POCSO court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl after a false promise of marriage. The victim became pregnant and her newborn later died. He was also fined Rs 30,000.

A special court in Odisha has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 30,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl after promising to marry her. The Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Court in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, found the man guilty. The judge ordered that if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to spend an extra three months in jail.

Details of the Crime

According to the case details, the accused is a resident of a village under Thakurmunda police station limits. He developed a relationship with a minor girl and promised to marry her. On the basis of that false promise, he had physical relations with her, and she became pregnant.

After the girl became pregnant, the accused left her and went away. On June 27, 2021, the victim started feeling labour pains. She was admitted to a hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl. The newborn died sometime later. When the victim's family informed the accused's relatives about the matter, his family members threatened them instead of taking responsibility.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following this, a written complaint was filed at Thakurmunda police station on July 17, 2021. Police investigated the matter thoroughly. On August 29, 2022, they arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

The special POCSO court examined the evidence, medical reports and other documents presented during the trial. Based on these, the court held the accused guilty and awarded the sentence of 20 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashwani Kumar Mohanta conducted the case on behalf of the government. The case falls under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with crimes against minors.

Significance of the Judgment

The court treated the matter seriously because the victim was a minor at the time of the offence and was lured with a false promise of marriage. The judgment highlights how false promises of marriage can be used to exploit vulnerable young girls.

In this instance, the girl not only suffered sexual assault but also went through pregnancy, childbirth and the loss of her newborn. The subsequent threats from the accused's family added to the hardship faced by the victim's side.

Police action in registering the FIR, investigating the case, and arresting the accused more than a year later shows the process followed in such matters. The court relied on medical evidence and other proofs to reach its conclusion rather than depending only on statements.

The 20-year sentence is a substantial term of imprisonment. Combined with the fine, it aims to punish the offender and serve as a warning against similar crimes. The extra three months of jail time if the fine is not paid ensures the financial penalty also carries weight.

Local authorities in Mayurbhanj district and the special POCSO court in Baripada handled the trial. POCSO courts are set up specifically to deal with cases involving sexual offences against children so that such matters receive focused attention and faster disposal.

The police registered the FIR, investigated the case and arrested the accused more than a year later. The court relied on medical evidence and other proofs to reach its conclusion rather than depending only on statements.

The gap between the incident in 2021 and the arrest in 2022 indicates the time taken for investigation and legal formalities. With the conviction now in place, the case stands closed at the trial court level unless an appeal is filed.

The detailed findings of the court, based on medical and other evidence, formed the foundation for the guilty verdict and the sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment plus a fine of 30,000 rupees. This outcome underscores the legal consequences under Indian law for adults who engage in sexual relations with minors after making false promises of marriage. (ANI)