Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rain in several areas today, September 24, according to the weather department. The Western Ghats districts, along with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, may receive rain at a few places.

These areas could see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph may also occur in some places. Apart from these districts, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also experience light rain with thunderstorms.