Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain expected in the city? Check here
Tamil Nadu Weatherman: With widespread rain across Tamil Nadu for the past few days, there's a chance of heavy rain again in Chennai and its suburbs. Heavy rain is also likely in districts like Tiruvallur and Ranipet
Tamil Nadu Weather
For a few days, Tamil Nadu has had hot days and rainy nights. Heavy rain in Chennai and suburbs for 4 days has cooled things down. Yesterday's downpour flooded roads, hitting traffic.
Today's Weather
Today, light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with strong winds. Heavy rain is possible in isolated spots in Tiruvallur and Ranipet.
Chennai Weather
Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy. Some areas might get light to moderate rain with thunder. Max temps will be 34-35°C, min 26-27°C. The Weatherman has a key update.
Rain Update
Pradeep John posted on X: Rain is likely in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. After a hot morning, clouds are gathering. Some parts of Chennai will get rain.
These places might get rain
Rain is likely in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and other interior districts. Coastal areas like Cuddalore and Villupuram may also see rain. Delta districts might get another round.
Tamil Nadu Rain
In another post, he noted heavy rain in southern suburbs, OMR, and ECR. He says Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur are set to top the rain charts again.