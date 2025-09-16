Chennai Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast for THESE places
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has stated that there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and lightning across North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for the next 3 days
Heavy rain in northern districts
Severe daytime heat has been hitting districts like Chennai. People are staying indoors. But at night, heavy rain lashes northern districts, though it doesn't cool things down much.
Atmospheric lower-level circulation
An atmospheric circulation is causing light to moderate rain with thunder in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. Heavy rain is likely in districts like Tirupattur, Salem, and Villupuram.
Heavy rain in Chennai
Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain. After heavy overnight rain in many areas, the weather is now cooler, as the Met office predicted.
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John
Pradeep John shared key rain info on X: Storms from Vellore are moving towards KTCC districts. They may reach Chennai's western edge in 2 hours. Tomorrow will be a great, cloudy day for Chennai.
Bang Bang across North Tamil Nadu
For the next 3 days, heavy rain with thunder is likely across North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The second half of September also looks good for widespread thunderstorms.