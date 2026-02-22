Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre over the India-US trade deal, alleging it could harm farmers due to new US tariffs. The party will hold a 'Maha Kisan Maha Chaupal' in several states to discuss the potential fallout.

Congress Raises Alarm Over Farmer Impact

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday sharpened his attack on the Centre over the proposed India-US trade agreement, alleging that farmers across several states could face serious consequences amid fresh tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump. He said the Congress would organise a "Maha Kisan Maha Chaupal" in several states, followed by a similar outreach programme in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, to mobilise farmers and discuss the potential fallout of the evolving trade deal. "We'll have a Maha Kisan Maha Chaupal in Bhopal, in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on 7th March, and later in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. We're in touch with farmers' organisations. We'll work with them too. Three black laws were withdrawn. It took 14-15 months, but PM Modi was forced to withdraw them. Prime Minister does 'taareef', while Trump keeps imposing 'tariffs'. I'm telling you this based on President Trump's statements," the Congress leader told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ramesh questioned whether the government was prepared to guarantee that farmers cultivating corn, cotton, soybeans, apples, fruits and walnuts would remain unaffected by the proposed trade arrangements and reciprocal tariffs. He specifically flagged concerns for growers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. "We are raising questions based on the joint statement. Is this government denying that farmers growing corn, cotton, soybeans, apples, fruits, and walnuts will not be affected? Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan will not be affected. This is not an accusation. We are raising questions based on the joint statement and on facts. Farmers' organisations are also expressing these concerns," Ramesh added.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Previous Tariffs

This comes days after a landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down most of Trump's previous sweeping tariff measures. The Court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs, affirming that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress.

Trump's New Tariff Measures

Following the ruling, Trump announced a new 10 per cent global tariff on all countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, describing it as a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) allowed for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. He later raised it further to the "fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," effective immediately.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that this adjustment responds to the Supreme Court's "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision," while his administration would determine new, legally permissible tariffs in the coming months to continue "Making America Great Again." Trump's latest move follows closely after the administration signed an executive order for the initial 10% global tariff, with a White House official confirming that countries like India would be subject to it until another authority is invoked, and urging trade partners to abide by existing deals.

Ongoing US-India Trade Negotiations

This comes amid ongoing US-India trade developments. On February 7, the two countries announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. The Interim Agreement includes India eliminating or reducing tariffs on various US industrial goods, food, and agricultural products, while the US applies a reciprocal 18 per cent tariff on certain Indian-origin goods under an existing executive order, with provisions for removals upon successful conclusion of the agreement.

India's Response

In response to the Supreme Court judgment and Trump's subsequent announcements, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry stated that it is studying the implications of these developments for their potential impact. (ANI)