Chennai, Tamil Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall predicted in next two days; CHECK DETAILS

The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that the Northeast Monsoon is likely to withdraw from South Indian regions in the next two days. 

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon Update

This year's Northeast Monsoon started earlier than usual, bringing heavy rainfall to all districts. This has filled lakes and other water bodies to capacity. Several districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Thiruvannamalai, experienced significant rainfall.

Northeast Monsoon Withdrawal

The Chennai Meteorological Department has stated that the Northeast Monsoon is likely to withdraw from South India in the next two days. Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal on the 29th. On the 30th, widespread light to moderate rain is likely in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Heavy Rain Potential

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 31st. Heavy rain is possible in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Erode districts.

Tamil Nadu Weather

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, one or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal on February 1st.

Chennai Weather

Chennai and suburbs will experience partly cloudy skies today. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 21-22°C.

Chennai Forecast

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow as well, with light fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30-31°C and 21-22°C, respectively.

