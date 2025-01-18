Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rain in 9 districts

Heavy rainfall continues across Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for 9 districts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon

Heavy rainfall occurred across all districts in Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. Intermittent rain has been occurring in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for the past few days. With the northeast monsoon reaching its final stage, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in 9 districts.

article_image2

Heavy Rain

A low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast. Consequently, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal today. Light fog is common in the morning. Heavy rain is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain

Similarly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected tomorrow in many places in south Tamil Nadu, a few places in north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal. Light fog is common in the morning. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi districts.

article_image4

Chennai Rain

The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few areas of the city. Light fog is common in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C.

article_image5

Chennai Weather

Similarly, the sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light rain is likely in a few areas of the city. Light fog is common in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C.

article_image6

Fisherman

Fisherman Warning:

Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas:

Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area today and tomorrow.

article_image7

Fisherman Warning

Bay of Bengal:

Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over central parts of south Bay of Bengal today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on the mentioned days.

