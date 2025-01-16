Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office forecasts heavy rain ALERT for THESE districts; Check

Moderate rain is likely in several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. Heavy rain is expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts. Light rain is likely in Chennai

Northeast Monsoon

The northeast monsoon made a significant impact in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Meteorological Department has now announced which districts in Tamil Nadu will receive rainfall in the coming days

Heavy Rain

A low-pressure area persists over the southwest Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast. Due to this, light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Rain

On the 18th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, one or two places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

Similarly, on the 19th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

On the 20th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in south Tamil Nadu, one or two places in north Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Similarly, on the 21st, light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Chennai Rain

The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs tomorrow. Light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31° Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23° Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department

