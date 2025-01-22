Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in South Tamil Nadu and delta districts today

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Heavy rainfall due to the Northeast Monsoon has lashed various districts in Tamil Nadu, filling water bodies to the brim. The Meteorological Department has provided an update on whether heavy rain is expected in the coming days. The Chennai Meteorological Department announced: Due to changes in the speed of easterly winds, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu and delta districts, as well as Karaikal, today. Generally dry weather is expected in other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light fog is expected in the morning

Tamil Nadu Rain

Similarly, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu on the 23rd. Dry weather is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 24th to 28th

Chennai Rain

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31° Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23° Celsius

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen Warning: Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area today and tomorrow

Cyclone Warning

Bay of Bengal: Gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south areas today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the mentioned period

