Chandranath Rath Murder: Police get 2 big clues, but a 6-7 hour gap is baffling them
For days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had no clear leads in the Chandranath murder case. However, investigators have now obtained two crucial clues that could prove to be breakthrough evidence and potentially help solve the case soon.
“Breakthrough clue emerges in Chandranath Rath murder case
Investigators finally have a major clue in the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandranath Rath. He was shot dead on Wednesday night, and until now, it seemed his killers had just vanished into thin air.
The clues
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was struggling to find any information about Chandranath's killers. Now, they have two crucial leads that came in at the same time.
Vehicle used in the murder
Police sources say the four-wheeler used for the murder came from Jharkhand. The killers likely changed the number plate after entering West Bengal to throw the police off their trail.
Payment at the toll booth
According to police sources, the car crossed the Bali toll plaza on its way to Madhyamgram. The attackers paid the toll using UPI, instead of Fastag or cash.
UPI link
The police are now treating a UPI transaction as their main lead. They are tracking the killers' bank accounts through this payment to get to them.
Back Track
The police are also retracing Chandranath's steps on the day of the murder. They are finding out where he went and which routes he took. This process is called backtracking, and they have collected a lot of CCTV footage for this.
Accounts didn’t match
Investigators say they tracked the car at Madhyamgram crossing around 3 PM. It was also spotted on the Belgharia Expressway a few hours earlier. But they can't figure out where the car was for a 6-7 hour period.
Car enters Madhyamgram hours before murder, then goes off radar
Information with the investigators shows the car entered Madhyamgram 6-7 hours before the murder. CCTV cameras captured it at different times, but then it disappeared. It's not clear where the car was during these gaps.
Search for exact location underway
Investigators believe the killers were driving around to find the perfect spot for the attack. They were likely looking for narrow lanes, roads with no U-turns, and poorly lit streets.
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