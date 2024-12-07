Central Government employee's DA Hike: Allowance to increase THIS much
Central government employees receive a boost with increased DA, dress, and nursing allowances. DA rises to 53%, while the other two allowances jump from 13% to 25%
Central government employees have been in the news for quite some time regarding the DA hike. The government made some announcement
Central government employees' DA is increasing by 3%. They will now receive a total of 53% DA as per latest notification
New news has come to light. Along with the 53% DA, the amount of two other allowances for central government employees will also increase
Central government employees receive several allowances along with their salary. The amount of two of these allowances has been increased
It has been learned that in the new year, along with DA, the amount of two other allowances has increased from 13% to 25%
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased the dress allowance and nursing allowance
From now on, dress allowance and nursing allowance will be given at 25% each. Overall, government employees will benefit
The Modi government is about to give multiple good news in the new year. Government employees' allowances are increasing
Along with DA, increased dress allowance and nursing allowance will be provided. Overall, a substantial amount of salary is increasing
Not only government employees but also pensioners will benefit from the DA increase as per notification