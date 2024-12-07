Central Government employee's DA Hike: Allowance to increase THIS much

Central government employees receive a boost with increased DA, dress, and nursing allowances. DA rises to 53%, while the other two allowances jump from 13% to 25%

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Central government employees have been in the news for quite some time regarding the DA hike. The government made some announcement

article_image2

Central government employees' DA is increasing by 3%. They will now receive a total of 53% DA as per latest notification

article_image3

New news has come to light. Along with the 53% DA, the amount of two other allowances for central government employees will also increase

article_image4

Central government employees receive several allowances along with their salary. The amount of two of these allowances has been increased

article_image5

It has been learned that in the new year, along with DA, the amount of two other allowances has increased from 13% to 25%

article_image6

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased the dress allowance and nursing allowance

article_image7

From now on, dress allowance and nursing allowance will be given at 25% each. Overall, government employees will benefit

article_image8

The Modi government is about to give multiple good news in the new year. Government employees' allowances are increasing

article_image9

Along with DA, increased dress allowance and nursing allowance will be provided. Overall, a substantial amount of salary is increasing

article_image10

Not only government employees but also pensioners will benefit from the DA increase as per notification

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Bihar Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format AJR

Bihar: Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH] anr

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH]

India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number snt

India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount gcw

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon