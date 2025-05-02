Maharashtra Weather, May 2: Warm day, plenty of sunshine

Temperatures are soaring across major cities. Most regions will see plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and high temperatures exceeding 40°C.
Very warm with abundant sunshine.
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Sunny to partly cloudy conditions.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23.3°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Sunshine mixed with some clouds.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Clear skies and very warm temperatures.
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Bright sunshine and very warm conditions.
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
