Maharashtra Weather, May 2: Warm day, plenty of sunshine

india May 02 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Maharashtra Weather on Friday

Temperatures are soaring across major cities. Most regions will see plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and high temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Mumbai

Very warm with abundant sunshine. 

Max Temperature: 37.2°C 

Min Temperature: 27.2°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Pune

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions. 

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 23.3°C 

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Nagpur

Sunshine mixed with some clouds. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 24.4°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Thane

Clear skies and very warm temperatures. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 26.1°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Nashik

Bright sunshine and very warm conditions. 

Max Temperature: 40°C 

Min Temperature: 22.2°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

