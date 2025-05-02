Image Credit : social media

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38.3°C

Min Temperature: 24.4°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40.6°C

The city of Hyderabad is in for another hot day, with temperatures expected to peak at 38.3°C. Residents are urged to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and ensure adequate hydration.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 31.6°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37.2°C

Vizag will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 31.6°C. In the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop.