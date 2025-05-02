AP and Telangana Weather, May 2: Scorching temperatures across THESE cities
AP and Telangana Weather, May 2: Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada are expected to face intense heat, while Vizag will see possible thunderstorms.
AP and Telangana Weather, May 2: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness scorching heat on Friday. Some coastal zones might see scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Residents are advised to take precautions against intense sunshine and high humidity.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.6°C
The city of Hyderabad is in for another hot day, with temperatures expected to peak at 38.3°C. Residents are urged to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and ensure adequate hydration.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.2°C
Vizag will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 31.6°C. In the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.7°C
Warangal is expected to face intense sunshine throughout the day. The dry heat can be harsh for those involved in outdoor labour or travel. Take precautions.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 28.3°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44.4°C
Vijayawada is likely to be the hottest city. It will feel almost unbearable during mid-afternoon hours. Stay hydrated, stay safe.