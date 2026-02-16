The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that Class 10 students must appear in the first board examination when the new two-exam system begins in 2026. Officials said students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category and will have to take the main examination only in the next academic year.

The clarification was issued after CBSE received requests from parents and schools asking whether students who miss the first exam could directly appear in the second one. The board has now made it clear that this will not be allowed.