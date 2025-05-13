CBSE Class 12 results have been announced. Officials said 88.39% students have passed the exam.

CBSE has announced the Class 12 results. Officials said 88.39% students have passed the exam. Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 through the official website cbseresults.nic.in or access their marks via DigiLocker.

Please note, the alternate official portal, results.cbse.nic.in, is currently being updated and may be temporarily unavailable.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, with a lead of over 5 percentage points, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The overall pass percentage stood at 88.39%, showing a slight improvement compared to last year’s results.

However, the CBSE link was not active on the official websites. According to a press note, the CBSE Board Class 12 result is likely to be declared by forenoon today.

The links, subject to their active status, can be checked for results are cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

More than 16 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year.