BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra 2024: What worked in their favor?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition retained power in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Following the party's resounding victory in Haryana, this win holds significant weight in national politics. Let's explore the key factors that contributed to this victory.

 

 

 

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

The BJP coalition retained power in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. This win holds significant weight in national politics. Let's explore the key factors that contributed to this victory.

Also read: BJP-led Mahayuti 'triumphs' in Maharashtra: Will Devendra Fadnavis be next CM? Revisiting his political career

article_image2

Maharashtra BJP Alliance

BJP's Alliance: In Maharashtra, the BJP effectively rebuilt its alliance. Notably, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction are key components. This alliance divided the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, creating a favorable environment for the BJP.

article_image3

OBC Politics

OBC Votes: After controversies like the Maratha reservation issue, the BJP actively worked to restore its OBC support base in Maharashtra. It developed strategies targeting key OBC communities like Malis and Dhangars. They campaigned intensely in constituencies with significant populations of these communities to secure victory.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth: Know Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's investments, assets and more

article_image4

Maharashtra BJP Leadership

BJP Leadership: Devendra Fadnavis's leadership played a crucial role in the party's success in Maharashtra. Having served as both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis addressed local issues and maintained party unity. He collaborated with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, focusing on development, law and order, and investment. Fadnavis was instrumental in the BJP's robust campaign strategy.

article_image5

Maharashtra Promises

Madhav Formula: The BJP's 'Madhav Formula' in Maharashtra helped rebuild the OBC support base. The BJP adopted this approach to address challenges like the Maratha reservation issue. The BJP engaged in targeted campaigning among influential OBC communities such as Malis, Dhangars, and Vanjaris. This strategy, which included promises of economic and social development, ensured OBC votes for the BJP. Notably, the Dhangar community has long demanded inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list. The BJP has promised to address this demand.

Also Read | 'Ek hai toh safe hai': Devendra Fadnavis reiterates PM Modi's call after Mahayuti's big win in Maharashtra

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

Devendra Fadnavis hails Mahayuti triumph, says 'People united for safety, progress under PM Modi' AJR

Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Aaditya Thackeray net worth Know shiv sena UBT leaders investments assets and more gcw

Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth: Know Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's investments, assets and more

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, hands MVA massive humiliation: What worked for BJP-led alliance? Key takeaways snt

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, hands MVA massive humiliation: What worked for BJP-led alliance? Key takeaways

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election anr

Wayanad Byelection: Priyanka Gandhi seals victory in her debut election

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays vkp

Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays

Devendra Fadnavis hails Mahayuti triumph, says 'People united for safety, progress under PM Modi' AJR

Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon