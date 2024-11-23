BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra 2024: What worked in their favor?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition retained power in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Following the party's resounding victory in Haryana, this win holds significant weight in national politics. Let's explore the key factors that contributed to this victory.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

Maharashtra BJP Alliance

BJP's Alliance: In Maharashtra, the BJP effectively rebuilt its alliance. Notably, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction are key components. This alliance divided the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, creating a favorable environment for the BJP.

OBC Politics

OBC Votes: After controversies like the Maratha reservation issue, the BJP actively worked to restore its OBC support base in Maharashtra. It developed strategies targeting key OBC communities like Malis and Dhangars. They campaigned intensely in constituencies with significant populations of these communities to secure victory.

Maharashtra BJP Leadership

BJP Leadership: Devendra Fadnavis's leadership played a crucial role in the party's success in Maharashtra. Having served as both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis addressed local issues and maintained party unity. He collaborated with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, focusing on development, law and order, and investment. Fadnavis was instrumental in the BJP's robust campaign strategy.

Maharashtra Promises

Madhav Formula: The BJP's 'Madhav Formula' in Maharashtra helped rebuild the OBC support base. The BJP adopted this approach to address challenges like the Maratha reservation issue. The BJP engaged in targeted campaigning among influential OBC communities such as Malis, Dhangars, and Vanjaris. This strategy, which included promises of economic and social development, ensured OBC votes for the BJP. Notably, the Dhangar community has long demanded inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list. The BJP has promised to address this demand.

