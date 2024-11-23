'Ek hai toh safe hai': Devendra Fadnavis reiterates PM Modi's call after Mahayuti's big win in Maharashtra

A triumphant Devendra Fadnavis echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, 'Ek hai toh safe hai', after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance surged ahead in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

A triumphant Devendra Fadnavis echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, 'Ek hai toh safe hai', after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance surged ahead in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Fadnavis, the face of the BJP in Maharashtra, credited the coalition's significant lead to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and the unwavering trust of the people. Reiterating the slogan “Ek hai toh safe hai, Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” Fadnavis emphasized that the alliance's victory symbolized stability and progress under Modi's governance.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission almost mid-way through the counting process in the November 20 elections.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts – till this morning – by many of its leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 123 seats and won the Wadala seat in Mumbai, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 38 seats. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies.

Also read: BJP-led Mahayuti 'triumphs' in Maharashtra: Will Devendra Fadnavis be next CM? Revisiting his political career

Will Devendra Fadnavis be next CM?

From a relatively unknown corporator to becoming Nagpur’s youngest mayor and later Maharashtra’s first BJP chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis has steadily climbed the political ranks. Now, he appears poised to assume the role of the state's chief minister for a third time.

In a state traditionally dominated by Maratha politics, the 54-year-old leader stands out as the second Brahmin to serve as Maharashtra's chief minister, following Shiv Sena’s Manohar Joshi. Fadnavis' deep ties to the RSS have been a key aspect of his political journey.

Ahead of the 2014 assembly elections, Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post, thanks to the trust he enjoyed from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

"Devendra is Nagpur's gift to the country," Modi remarked during an election rally, highlighting Fadnavis’ stature.

Also read: 'Landslide victory, I thank Maharashtra voters': CM Eknath Shinde's first reaction on Mahayuti big win| WATCH

