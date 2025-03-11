Big boost for commuters! Kolkata Metro's Howrah maidan-Sector V line to start by May

Read Full Gallery

The Metro (Howrah Maidan - Sector Five Metro) service from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five may start in May. The East-West Metro's (East West Metro) Green Line may be connected. The Metro authorities are hoping for this.

Good news for metro passengers

Good news will come very soon for metro passengers. Now there will be no break journey. The Green Line Metro is connecting within a few months.

Esplanade-Sealdah will connect

According to metro authority sources, Howrah Maidan and Sector Five metro services will be connected very soon. Metro work in the Boubazar area is almost complete. The service will start very soon.

Service starts in May

According to metro authority sources, the Green Line may be connected this year in May. Howrah Maidan-Sector Five metro service may start.

Sector Five in 25 minutes

It will take only 25 minutes to go from Howrah to Sector Five. Many daily commuters will benefit. If the Green Line is connected, it will take only 11 minutes to go from Howrah Maidan to Sealdah.

How safe is Boubazar?

How safe is the metro in the Boubazar area? The American company International Safety Audit Association examined it for the past two and a half days. Only after getting clearance from this organization, the Commissioner of Railway Safety or CRS may be asked to come by the end of March.

CRS clearance

The metro authority will be able to start passenger service in the much-awaited Esplanade-Sealdah section only after getting clearance from CRS.

Boubazar disaster

The distance from Esplanade to Sealdah section is only 2.63 km. The metro authority has faced problems several times in the Boubazar area. And for that reason, cut service has been started on the Green Line.

Metro source news

The metro authority said that the Safety Commissioner will give some opinions after seeing this part. The work has to be completed according to that. That report will go to CRS again. After examining everything, the green light will finally be given. Fireproof certificate has to be obtained from the state. Trial run will also be held.

Latest Videos