Big boost for commuters! Kolkata Metro's Howrah maidan-Sector V line to start by May

The Metro (Howrah Maidan - Sector Five Metro) service from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five may start in May. The East-West Metro's (East West Metro) Green Line may be connected. The Metro authorities are hoping for this.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Good news for metro passengers

Good news will come very soon for metro passengers. Now there will be no break journey. The Green Line Metro is connecting within a few months.

article_image2

Esplanade-Sealdah will connect

According to metro authority sources, Howrah Maidan and Sector Five metro services will be connected very soon. Metro work in the Boubazar area is almost complete. The service will start very soon.


article_image3

Service starts in May

According to metro authority sources, the Green Line may be connected this year in May. Howrah Maidan-Sector Five metro service may start.

article_image4

Sector Five in 25 minutes

It will take only 25 minutes to go from Howrah to Sector Five. Many daily commuters will benefit. If the Green Line is connected, it will take only 11 minutes to go from Howrah Maidan to Sealdah.

article_image5

How safe is Boubazar?

How safe is the metro in the Boubazar area?

The American company International Safety Audit Association examined it for the past two and a half days. Only after getting clearance from this organization, the Commissioner of Railway Safety or CRS may be asked to come by the end of March.

article_image6

CRS clearance

The metro authority will be able to start passenger service in the much-awaited Esplanade-Sealdah section only after getting clearance from CRS.

article_image7

Boubazar disaster

The distance from Esplanade to Sealdah section is only 2.63 km. The metro authority has faced problems several times in the Boubazar area. And for that reason, cut service has been started on the Green Line.

article_image8

Metro source news

The metro authority said that the Safety Commissioner will give some opinions after seeing this part. The work has to be completed according to that. That report will go to CRS again. After examining everything, the green light will finally be given. Fireproof certificate has to be obtained from the state. Trial run will also be held.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam meenachil; Cops likely to file case after complaints anr

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam; Cops likely to file case after complaints

Lucknow businessman shot dead in moving car, police launch probe vkp

Lucknow businessman shot dead in moving car, police launch probe

Gujarat SHOCKER! 4-year-old hacked to death with axe by neighbour, police suspect human sacrifice shk

Gujarat SHOCKER! 4-year-old hacked to death with axe by neighbour, police suspect human sacrifice

Ayodhya Ram temple museum to open for devotees in a year: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra shk

Ayodhya Ram temple museum to open for devotees in a year: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

MP: Stage collapses during Congress protest in Bhopal; several leaders, workers sustain injuries anr

MP: Stage collapses during Congress protest in Bhopal; several leaders, workers sustain injuries

Recent Stories

Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC AJR

Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant for 'crimes against humanity, drug war' shk

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant for 'crimes against humanity, drug war'

THESE vegetables should never be eaten raw; Know health risks, and safe alternatives ATG

THESE vegetables should never be eaten raw; Know health risks, and safe alternatives

Maa FIRST Look OUT: Kajol gears up for a battle between good and bad; movie to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Maa FIRST Look OUT: Kajol gears up for a battle between good and bad; movie to release on THIS date [WATCH]

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon