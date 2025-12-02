- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Light Showers Likely in City; Dry Spell to Continue in Many Karnataka Districts
Bengaluru may see light showers even as temperatures stay below normal, while most Karnataka districts will remain dry. Air quality stays moderate, with patchy clouds and brief drizzles expected in parts of South Interior Karnataka.
Warmer Day In Bengaluru Despite Cold Spell Continuing
Bengaluru experienced a warmer afternoon on Sunday, with the maximum temperature touching 23.3°C, slightly higher than yesterday. However, the city still remained 4.1°C below the seasonal normal, keeping the cold spell intact. The sun appeared briefly during the morning and again at twilight, creating a glittering evening skyline across the city.
Moderate Air Quality As Patchy Rain Develops Nearby
Air quality in Bengaluru is expected to remain in the Moderate range, with AQI values likely to fluctuate between 30 and 90 through the day. Patchy rain clouds may hover around the region, though most parts are likely to see only mild drizzle. Overall humidity is forecast to settle near 78%, while winds may blow at around 14 km/h, adding a slight chill to the evening.
Light Rain Likely Over Parts Of South Interior Karnataka
According to the latest Karnataka weather forecast, light to moderate rain is expected at one or two places over Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura and Mandya districts. These regions may see occasional cloud build-up and brief showers late in the evening or overnight.
Dry Weather To Persist Across Coastal And North Interior Karnataka
Most parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka are likely to continue experiencing dry weather. Similarly, districts including Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara are expected to remain dry. No significant rain activity is forecast for these regions as stable conditions dominate.
