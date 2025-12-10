Image Credit : @namma_vjy/X

Bengaluru has been experiencing foggy mornings for several days, and similar conditions are likely to prevail today as well. The fog is expected to clear as the day progresses, giving way to sunny conditions.

Wind speeds are likely to be around 11 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 28°C, while the minimum may drop to 16°C.

The Air Quality Index is likely to range between 60 and 180, categorised as poor. By afternoon, the city will witness a clear sky with the temperature around 21°C, humidity at 60 per cent and winds blowing at 18.4 kmph.