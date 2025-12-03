Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Bengaluru is set to witness a noticeable temperature dip this week, with the minimum temperature dropping to 17°C on Wednesday, December 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Residents can expect misty and foggy mornings, with several areas experiencing cloudy skies. The city will experience chilly mornings as December begins, with humidity levels reaching up to 94%.