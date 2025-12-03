- Home
Bengaluru is set to experience chilly mornings with temperatures dropping to 17°C. Light rain is likely in parts of Coastal Karnataka, while North Interior Karnataka remains dry. Stay updated on city weather alerts, humidity, and wind forecasts.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook
Bengaluru is set to witness a noticeable temperature dip this week, with the minimum temperature dropping to 17°C on Wednesday, December 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Residents can expect misty and foggy mornings, with several areas experiencing cloudy skies. The city will experience chilly mornings as December begins, with humidity levels reaching up to 94%.
Air Quality And Rain Chances
The city’s air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in the good range, fluctuating between 30 and 60. While occasional light rain may occur in nearby areas, the IMD forecasts no significant rainfall over Bengaluru this week. Winds are expected to blow at an average speed of 21.2 km/h, contributing to slightly breezy conditions.
Coastal Karnataka Rain Forecast
Coastal regions of Karnataka, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places. Similarly, Uttara Kannada district may also see occasional rainfall or thundershowers, contributing to slightly cooler and breezy conditions along the coast.
South And North Interior Karnataka Weather
For South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected over districts like Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, Tumakuru, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru.
Meanwhile, North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience dry weather throughout the week, with no significant rainfall forecasted.
