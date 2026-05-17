Congress' KC Venugopal states the Kerala verdict rejects communalism. He confirmed the UDF's ministerial list will be submitted to the Governor, with a 'capable team' taking oath, and Ramesh Chennithala joining the cabinet.

Ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place on Monday, Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the Keralam verdict clearly showed that people in Kerala will not "accept attempts to stir up communalism".

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The Congress veteran told reporters here that the list of ministers would be submitted to Kerala Governor this evening. "This evening, the list of ministers will be handed over to the Governor. Ministers are not directly announced; that has always been the practice. A capable UDF team will take oath as ministers. The UDF will field a good team that moves forward in line with the expectations of the people of Keralam. The government will seriously consider the announced guarantees. There is no need for any concerns regarding that. The government is only going to be sworn in. Before that, Vellappally Natesan should have avoided making such provocative statements..."

Ramesh Chennithala to join cabinet

He further said that the Ramesh Chennithala, a frontrunner for CM nominee, was understood to take on the ministerial role in the Cabinet as per the "wish" of the party high command.

'Will not accept communalism'

"The election result itself is proof that people in Kerala will not accept attempts to stir up communalism. The repeated attacks against the Muslim League are intended to create social tension. The constituent parties of the UDF are not people who impose dominance over one another. Everyone will act with mutual respect. The Congress has its own methods and positions. The Muslim League will also have its own. But within the UDF system, it can move forward only in a way that respects everyone and is acceptable to all. It was the party's wish that Ramesh Chennithala be in the cabinet, and accordingly, he came. A cabinet with strong representation for Alappuzha is going to be formed. My role will be to stand with the government to reclaim everything that Alappuzha has lost."

Final talks on cabinet list

Meanwhile, Keralam CM Designate VD Satheeshan, earlier today, held a meeting with the party leaders of the State unit ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place on Monday. State President Sunny Joseph, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Adoor Prakash were among those who were present at the meeting which took place inside the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. The meeting had been called to finalise the cabinet list.