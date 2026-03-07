Congress' Udit Raj criticised the sudden Rs 60 hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices, calling people 'Andhabhakts'. The party also attacked PM Modi, labelling him 'Inflation Man', as commercial cylinder prices rose by Rs 115.

Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday sharply criticized the recent increase in LPG gas cylinder prices, questioning the reason behind the hikes, noting that no news about "LPG crisis" seemed to exist just a day prior. Speaking to ANI, Raj remarked, "Till yesterday, there was news that there is no LPG crisis here. Then how did the prices increase?... The prosperity of this country seems difficult now. People have become 'Andhabhakts'."

Congress Attacks 'Inflation Man' Modi

Sources reported on Friday that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country. Congress also launched a sharp attack on PM Modi over the price hikes, labelling him "Inflation Man".In an X post, the party accused the PM of "wielding the whip of inflation" and directly assaulting the budgets of common households. "'Inflation Man Modi' Delivers a Shock to the Public. The Modi government has directly increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 60 rupees. Meanwhile, for commercial LPG cylinders, you will now have to pay 115 rupees more. In the last 3 months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen by 307 rupees. Narendra Modi is continuously wielding the whip of inflation on the public," the INC wrote on X.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

Govt Assures on Oil, LPG Supplies

Earlier on Friday, government sources said India is in a "very comfortable position" regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies despite concerns over disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Increased Crude Imports from Russia

Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. "In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day," government sources said.

On the LPG front, the government has directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials said India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks.

LPG Imports from the US

LPG from the US has started coming to India since January, the sources said. Indian PSU Oil companies in November 2025 has signed a one-year contract to import around 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026. (ANI)