Image Credit : Getty

Heavy rain alert for Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal on Monday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of scattered heavy rain till Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall will occur throughout West Bengal for the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at one or two places in several districts of South Bengal including Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in other districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal.