Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected till THIS date; Check
WB Rain Alerts: Cloudy skies from weekend morning. Sporadic rain since early Saturday morning drenched the metropolis and suburbs. What will the weather be like for the rest of the week? See the full photo gallery for details
Today's Weather
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a new vortex has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh. As a result, the vortex of the Northwest Bay of Bengal has spread over Gangetic West Bengal and the Odisha coast. It will turn into a low pressure by Monday. The monsoon axis extends over Bengal to the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the disaster will continue in Bengal till Tuesday.
Heavy rain warning in South Bengal
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in South Bengal. There is a possibility of more rain in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas districts. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Bankura and North and South 24 Parganas districts.
How long will the rain last?
Heavy rain alert for Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal on Monday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of scattered heavy rain till Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall will occur throughout West Bengal for the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at one or two places in several districts of South Bengal including Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in other districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal.
Alert message to fishermen
Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea in the Bay of Bengal on August 23 due to low pressure. Gusty winds may blow during this time. And the sea is likely to be very rough. The North Bay of Bengal will be rough. Gusty winds at a speed of 55 kmph. Fishermen have been forbidden to go to sea till Saturday. This warning has been issued for fishermen on the coasts of Bengal and Odisha.
North Bengal weather update
Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal. Scattered heavy rain in the upper districts on Friday. Strong winds with thunderstorms can blow today at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph. There is a possibility of more rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The weather office said that scattered heavy rain will occur in one or two upper districts till Monday.