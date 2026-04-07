West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Surge or Mamata Banerjee’s Return? What Stars Say
Elections are just around the corner in West Bengal, and the main opposition, BJP, has been trying to unseat the Trinamool. With political temperatures rising, everyone's asking: will there be a change in power, or will Mamata make a comeback?
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Astrologers are looking at the 5th-century text 'Brihat Samhita' for clues. It mentions the ancient regions of Gaur, Anga, and Banga, which today cover West Bengal. With elections nearing, the BJP is challenging Mamata Banerjee's TMC government, making everyone wonder if the stars predict a change.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Kolkata and West Bengal fall under the Mrigashira Nakshatra, part of the Gemini constellation. Interestingly, the last major political shift happened in May 2011. Back then, Saturn's transit from Gemini significantly impacted the state's 'tenth house', leading to a change in government.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
In that 2011 election, Mamata Banerjee's TMC defeated the ruling CPM, ending 27 years of Communist rule. Astrologically, Saturn was in Virgo and Jupiter was in Pisces, both influencing the 'tenth house' (government) from Gemini. With Rahu in Sagittarius, all major planets were aligned to trigger a massive power shift in the state.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Currently, Jupiter is transiting through West Bengal's ruling sign, Gemini, while Saturn is in Pisces, the tenth house. Soon, in April, other planets like the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars will also transit through Pisces. Astrologers believe this alignment points towards a surprising result in the upcoming assembly elections.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
In the 2021 elections, BJP won 77 out of 294 seats with a 38.15% vote share, while TMC secured its third term with 215 seats and 48.2% of the votes. This time, the transit of Saturn and Jupiter suggests some big TMC leaders might even lose their seats. For the BJP, with its Gemini ascendant chart, the election falls during the Moon's Mahadasha and Venus's Antardasha.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Looking at BJP's birth chart, the Moon is in a powerful 'Neechbhanga Rajyoga' in the sixth house. However, Venus, the lord of the Antardasha, is in the twelfth house, which could give mixed results. The prediction? BJP will perform well, but the key to power in West Bengal might just remain slightly out of reach.
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Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Trinamool Congress was founded on January 1, 1998, in Kolkata, giving it a Pisces ascendant chart. The party is currently seeing a favourable transit yoga between Jupiter and Saturn. Back in 2011, Mamata's party came to power during Rahu's Mahadasha. The party's chart also has a strong 'Dhan Yoga', which helped it attract leaders from other parties and expand quickly.
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Image Credit : ANI
Astrological Predictions for West Bengal Assembly Elections
For the 2026 elections, TMC will be under Jupiter's Dasha and Saturn's Pratyantardasha. While both planets are strong, Jupiter is weak in the party's foundational chart, which could stir up controversies for its leaders. The final verdict from the stars: TMC might return to power, but it's going to be a very tough fight.
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