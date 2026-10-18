A case has been filed against MVSR Engineering College management in Telangana after a lighting truss collapsed during a Dandiya event, killing two students. The incident prompted calls for strict action, with an investigation currently underway.

A case has been registered against the management of MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, Telangana, following the collapse of a lighting truss during a Dandiya event that claimed the lives of two students, a police official said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the police official said, "A case has been filed against the MVSR College management over yesterday's lighting truss collapse incident during the Dandiya event organised by the college management. We are currently investigating the matter." The incident occurred on Saturday during a Dandiya celebration held as part of the college's annual technical-cum-cultural festival, 'Sangamam'. The lighting truss reportedly collapsed amid strong winds, injuring several students.

Political Leaders React to Tragedy

Following the incident, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased student. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and ordered strict action against those found responsible.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed grief over the deaths and extended his condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured students.

BJP Leader Alleges Negligence

Meanwhile, BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded the arrest of those responsible. "There was negligence. Small poles, about 80 feet high, were erected, and they suddenly fell on 20 girls. Four girls are in serious condition. There are reports that two girls have died and two others are in critical condition, while many have sustained injuries. It is very sad. It is truly negligence of MVSR College management," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the management had put students' lives at risk and warned of further action if the police failed to arrest those responsible.

College Cites 'Unforeseen Mishap'

College Director Prasanna Kumar described the incident as an unforeseen mishap caused by sudden, strong winds. He said the management had arranged vehicles to transport the injured students to the hospital without waiting for ambulances.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse and whether adequate safety measures were in place during the event.