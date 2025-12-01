In Chhattisgarh, surrendered Naxals are receiving rehabilitation support through yoga, Sudarshan Kriya, and vocational training. The Livelihood College in Dantewada offers skill development courses to help them find jobs and rejoin society.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj stated that efforts are underway to support surrendered Naxals who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream, with focused rehabilitation measures being implemented under the government's policy. He said, "To shape the lives of surrendered Naxals, who have renounced violence to join the mainstream, all assistance is being provided under the government's rehabilitation policy. In this process, surrendered Naxals in the Bastar division are being given yoga classes and Sudarshan Kriya training through the Art of Living at the rehabilitation centre. The aim is to help them build a peaceful and positive life in the future."

Strengthening this rehabilitation push, officials said that with the joint efforts of the state government, district administration and the Art of Living Foundation, over 30 surrendered Naxals in Jagdalpur are practising yoga to improve their mental and physical well-being.

Sharing his experience, surrendered naxal Asaram Kunjam said, "After surrender, I have been learning yoga for the last few weeks. Earlier, I felt stressed, thinking about different things; now my mind feels peaceful. Previously, I was dealing with the problem of body pain. After learning yoga and performing different asanas, the pain has reduced."

Another surrendered naxal, Arjun Korsa, said, "The government is giving us good training, and we have been doing yoga for some days, and we are now feeling good."

Moving beyond yoga-based rehabilitation, the state government is also working to equip surrendered Naxals and affected tribal communities with employment-oriented skills. Livelihood College in insurgency-hit Dantewada district has emerged as a key institution connecting tribal youth, victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Naxals with job opportunities.

The residential Livelihood College offers training in various trades, including computer, sewing, driving, beauty parlour and others. The institute provides a range of vocational courses such as sewing, data entry, plumbing, masonry and driving to surrendered Naxals and youths affected by Naxal violence. The state government started the college to make youth employable and promote entrepreneurship, and thousands of youth receive training here every year. It also organises innovation programmes such as the 'Dantewada Startup Hunt'. Notably, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh is providing budgetary support for skill development training.

Dantewata Collector Kunal Dudawat said that through the Livelihood College, all members of Naxal-affected families and surrendered Naxalites are being helped to obtain employment. He explained that the first counselling of candidates is carried out and, based on their interests, they are being trained in different skills including driving, security guard training, sewing, handicraft, handloom, welding and plumbing. After completing three months of training, candidates receive a stipend of Rs 10,000. Several women trainees expressed the desire to start their own business after receiving sewing machines. Dudawat added that a placement camp is organised every three months so that trained individuals can find jobs. He said the Livelihood College also conducts COPA (Computer Programming Assistant) courses, which are receiving an impressive response and helping trainees secure employment and improve their standard of living.

Principal of Livelihood College Harish Kumar said new courses are added according to demand. With the support of the district administration and police department, both victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Naxals are being identified and counselled. He further informed that 65 people are being trained in driving, computers, sewing and beauty parlour courses. Among them, 35 are surrendered Naxalites, five are their family members and 35 are individuals from Naxal-affected families.

Sewing trainer Sanju Netam said that sewing training is being provided under the government scheme. After completing the training, beneficiaries are given sewing machines so they can start self-employment. Each batch consists of 30 to 35 people, and they undergo 570 hours of training, learning to make children's items, frocks, ladies' garments, suits, petticoats, school uniforms, pants and shirts.

Sangeeta Karma, who came to learn sewing, said the government scheme is very helpful. She said their two-month training is now complete and soon they will receive sewing machines, giving them the possibility of getting work. She shared that Naxalites killed her father-in-law in 2016 and the government has now given her an opportunity to learn a skill, enabling her to stitch school uniforms for children.

Another trainee, Ramji Aalmi, said her father was killed by Naxals and the family has been struggling since then. She said she did not know about the sewing training until her aunt filled out the form for her. After joining, she has learned many skills and wants to stay longer to improve further and open her own shop.

Suraj Kumar, who came for Data Entry Operator training, said he learned about the employment-oriented training for Naxal-affected people and decided to join. He said earlier he had only seen a computer, but now he is able to use it and has learned Excel, MS Word, PowerPoint, website creation and online work. He added that the government has provided free hostel facilities. (ANI)