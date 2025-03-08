AP and Telangana Weather, March 8: Hyderabad and Vijayawada to witness scorching heat; Pleasant day in Vizag

AP and Telangana Weather, March 8: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana weather forecast for March 8 predicts varying conditions. Hyderabad and Vijayawada will experience intense heat, while Visakhapatnam enjoys pleasant weather.

Published: Mar 8, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather Forecast, March 8: Saturday weather in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expected to range from warm and hot to pleasant and sunny. Cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada will experience intense heat, while other major cities will witness pleasant temperatures throughout the day. Let’s read the forecast in more detail.
 

Hyderabad

Max: 37°C
Min: 19°C
Real feel: 38°C

Hyderabad will see hazy sun all day with very warm conditions. The morning may be relatively cooler, but the temperatures will rise as the day progresses. It is best to stay hydrated and take precautions when going out in the sun.

Visakhapatnam

Max: 30°C
Min: 24°C
Real feel: 34°C

In contrast to the heat in other cities, Visakhapatnam will enjoy a sunny yet pleasant day. The weather is expected to remain good. This is a perfect day to spend time outdoors. 
 

Warangal

Max: 35°C
Min: 19°C
Real feel: 37°C

Warangal will see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures rising in the afternoon. The city will experience clear skies and bright sunshine. 

Vijayawada

Max: 39°C
Min: 21°C
Real feel: 39°C

Vijayawada will experience very hot conditions on Saturday. It's best to avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat of the afternoon. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

