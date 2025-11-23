Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis downplayed Deputy Ajit Pawar's controversial 'funds for votes' remark, calling it typical election-season talk. Pawar had told voters that he controlled funds and would allocate them based on their support.

Fadnavis Defends Pawar's Remark as 'Poll Talk'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday downplayed his alliance partner and Deputy Ajit Pawar's recent remarks suggesting that development funds were contingent on voters supporting his candidates, noting that such statements were typical during poll season and should not be over-interpreted. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra CM said he will say the same if he goes campaigning. However, he noted that they will work to develop the region if they come to power. "Such things happen in an election. People talk like this during an election. But it doesn't mean anything. After the election, we will work for the development of the region. If I go somewhere [during the election], I will also say, 'If you elect us, we will give you more funds'," Fadnavis said.

Pawar's Controversial 'Vote for Funds' Statement

His comments come after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Parishad elections in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, sparked a political controversy by openly telling voters, "The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hands. Now you decide what you want to do" Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Mahayuti government, further stated that if voters "cross mark" his party's candidates, 18 of his panel, including those of NCP and alliance parties, he will also "cross mark" and that the funds are in his hands.

He further stated that if voters elect all the candidates, he will deliver on everything he has promised; otherwise, he will not. "Friends, the Centre and the State have many schemes. The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of the State, and both Deputy Chief Ministers have together launched several schemes. If all of us work together and implement these schemes properly, we can ensure good development for Malegaon and deliver whatever is being promised. Now, remove all other thoughts from your mind. If you give me victory for all 18 candidates, I am ready to deliver everything that I have promised. But if you cross mark me (our candidates), I will also cross mark you. The vote is in your hands, and the fund is in my hands. Now you decide what you want to do," Pawar said.

Opposition Slams 'Bullying' Tactics

Pawar's remark has quickly drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray saying that such "bullying" doesn't work in the state. "All these things about bullying don't work in Maharashtra. Many people talk about these things, but the question remains: Will justice be done?" Thackeray said. (ANI)