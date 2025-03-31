user
AP and Telangana Weather, March 31: Scorching heat expected in THESE cities on Eid; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, March 31: Expect hot conditions in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada. Stay hydrated and take precautions!

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 31: Eid will be observed on Monday, March 31. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot weather throughout the day. Outdoor conditions will be uncomfortable. Residents are advised to take precautions. Let’s read the forecast below. 
 

article_image2

Hyderabad 
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
It will be a dry and warm day. Staying hydrated and avoiding extended outdoor exposure is advisable.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Visakhapatnam 
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Visakhapatnam will enjoy pleasant yet warm conditions. Coastal breezes will provide some relief, but humidity might make it slightly uncomfortable during peak hours.


article_image3

Warangal 
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Warangal will see a high of 37°C and a low of 24°C. The day is expected to be dry, with little to no chance of rain.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Vijayawada 
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities. Residents should take extra precautions against dehydration and heat exhaustion.

