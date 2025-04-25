Image Credit : X

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 42°C

The capital city is seeing a hot and hazy Friday. The day will see a high of 39°C. It is advised to limit outdoor activities during peak sun hours.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel: 39°C

The warm breeze creates a stifling environment. Hydration and shade are key here, and residents are advised to use cooling measures.