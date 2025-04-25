AP and Telangana Weather, April 25: Dangerously hot Friday; Stay indoors, stay safe
AP and Telangana Weather, April 25: Cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada face soaring temperatures.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 25: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see scorching heat today. With summer now in full swing, most cities are recording dangerously high temperatures. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
The capital city is seeing a hot and hazy Friday. The day will see a high of 39°C. It is advised to limit outdoor activities during peak sun hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 39°C
The warm breeze creates a stifling environment. Hydration and shade are key here, and residents are advised to use cooling measures.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Warangal is among the hottest locations today. Authorities have warned of heat stress and recommend avoiding sun exposure.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Extremely high temperatures on Friday. Residents should take precautions like wearing wide-brimmed hats and drinking electrolyte-rich fluids.