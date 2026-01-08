- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains in Andhra Pradesh, cold in Telangana, the weather in the Telugu states is getting tricky. Heavy to very heavy rains around Sankranti are a cause for concern
Heavy Rains Ahead
Weather in the Telugu states is changing fast. While Telangana sees fluctuating cold winds, rain is starting in Andhra Pradesh. Favorable conditions in the Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rain to AP and Tamil Nadu.
Severe Depression in Bay of Bengal
The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has become a depression. It's set to intensify into a severe depression today. Light to moderate rain is expected in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts this weekend.
Chaos in Coastal Areas..
The weather department warns of strong winds (40-60 km/h) in coastal areas due to the depression. The sea will be rough, so fishermen are advised to be cautious. Coastal residents should also stay alert.
Downpour in Tamil Nadu
The depression's impact on AP will be minor. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms in coastal areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Chennai and several other districts are on alert.
Cold Wave Grips Telangana
In Telangana, no rain is expected, but cold winds will persist. The Hyderabad weather center predicts dry weather with a 2-4 degree drop in minimum temperatures over the next 2 days in some areas, hitting 5-10°C in several districts.
Lowest Temperatures in Telangana Here..
On Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature at 7.7°C. Other cities like Medak (11.8°C) and Ramagundam (11°C) also saw cold weather. In Hyderabad, Patancheru was the coldest at 10.2°C.
