Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora hinted at a secret strategy to induct BJP leaders ahead of state polls, saying revealing it would be 'game over'. He also downplayed recent exits, insisting the party remains strong for the upcoming elections.

Congress Hints at 'Khela' to Induct BJP Leaders

Senior Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora on Saturday hinted at a strategy to induct Bharatiya Janata Party leaders into the party ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Bora refrained from revealing the details of the BJP leaders Congress would look to induct. When asked if the party has a strategy to make BJP leaders switch to Congress, he said, "Yes, but why should I reveal this to the media. Media mein bolne se khela khatam (Game is over, if it is revealed in the media). We will show things at the right time."

'Party Strong Despite Exits'

Following former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah's switch to the BJP, Ripun Bora maintained that the party is still "strong" in the run-up to the polls and leaders quitting would not impact the party. "This happens with every party. People quit the BJP too. This keeps happening. Still, the party is strong. This will have no impact in Congress," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Chairs Strategy Meeting in Assam

As Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chaired a party meeting in Assam, Ripun Bora said that several election committees discussed the overall strategy for the polls. Bora told ANI, "Priyanka Gandhi, the Screening Committee Chairman for Assam, visited the state. She spoke with everyone in Assam - from block president to district president to PCC office bearers. The chairmen for four committees, in view of the state elections, were called here. One-to-one discussions were held on the overall situation and strategy. Suggestions were sought from us."

Congress Leader Slams BJP on Unemployment, Women's Safety

Earlier on Thursday, during her Assam visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, questioning its record on unemployment and crimes against women in states governed by the party. Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, the Congress MP said the BJP distributes money to women ahead of elections but fails to ensure their safety or provide them with sustainable livelihoods.

Assam is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress would want to oust the ruling party. (ANI)