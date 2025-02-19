Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is experiencing unusual fluctuations. Days begin with foggy mornings, transition to scorching afternoons, and end with chilly nights. This report details the temperature variations across the two states

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Today's Weather Update in Telugu States

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently experiencing unusual weather patterns. Extreme cold and scorching heat are occurring within the same day. Foggy mornings give way to scorching afternoons. This varied weather is a new experience for the people of both states. The Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh is experiencing severe cold. Paderu recorded 13°C, Minumuluru 11°C, Araku 13°C, and Chintapally 14°C as the lowest temperatures. Mornings and nights are cold and foggy, while daytime temperatures are high. This pattern is prevalent in many districts of AP. Rayalaseema districts are experiencing summer-like heat, making it difficult for people to venture out during the afternoon. Telangana is experiencing similar conditions with fluctuating temperatures. Fog is prevalent in rural areas during early mornings, causing difficulties for commuters on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. Afternoon temperatures are soaring, reaching summer-like levels. Hyderabad is recording temperatures around 35°C

Today's Hyderabad Weather

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C this morning. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. People are advised to take precautions against the heat. Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is expected to experience higher temperatures than Hyderabad, reaching up to 37°C. Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam are also expected to experience high temperatures

