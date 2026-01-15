Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Cold Forecast Issued; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangna Weather LATEST Update: In the Telugu states, it's raining on one side... and on the other, the cold is biting. So, do you know what the weather will be like in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti? Read On
Rain in Telangana
IMD Rain Alert: Telangana got its first rain of the year, ending a two-month dry spell. Light showers fell in Hyderabad and nearby districts, with moderate rain in Zahirabad.
Rain in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, light showers fell in areas like Chandanagar, Miyapur, and Banjara Hills. The rain made the weather pleasant and reduced the intensity of the cold in Telangana.
Cold in Telangana
For the last few days, higher temps in Telangana meant less cold. But for Sankranti, temps are dropping. The Met office says some districts might see 11-15 degrees today (Jan 15).
Increased cold in AP
In Andhra Pradesh, the cold has increased as rains subsided, with dense fog. Araku recorded a low of 7.3 degrees. The Met department warns of more intense cold ahead.
Cold shaking North India
The cold is gripping Delhi, with temps lower than the Himalayas at 2-3 degrees, a 13-year low. States like J&K and Punjab are seeing sub-zero temps and snowfall.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.