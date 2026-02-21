BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain called Congress an 'anti-national party' and demanded treason charges for its shirtless protest at the AI Summit. Other parties also condemned the act. Four IYC workers were arrested and sent to police custody.

BJP Accuses Congress of Being 'Anti-National', Demands Treason Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday accused the Congress of becoming an anti-national party following the 'shirtless' protest carried out by the opposition party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement at the AI Impact Summit. The BJP leader called for the punishment to protestors on the charges of treason. He accused Congress of constantly insulting the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Congress Party has become an anti-national party, instead of an opposition party. Where India's name is being praised worldwide, where India's prowess in AI is being recognised worldwide, leaders from around the world attended, including business leaders and tech leaders, and several heads of state. They praised India so much, but the Congress Party cannot see it. Rahul Gandhi is beginning to feel that instead of being the leader of an opposition party, he has become the leader of an anti-national party. Congress is busy maligning and insulting the country, which is a matter of concern for the country. Those involved in this should be charged with treason," Hussain told ANI.

RLM Also Condemns Protest

Besides the BJP, other political parties have also condemned the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha stated that the demonstration was an insult to the entire country and demanded an unconditional apology from the protesters for their actions.

"The protest by Congress in Delhi is an insult to the entire country. Prime Minister Modi is enhancing the country's prestige in front of the entire world and Congress people are protesting like this. This is an insult to the entire country. They should apologise to the country," Kushwaha told ANI.

Four IYC Workers Arrested, Court Denies Bail

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, Narsingh in 5 days' police custody. They have been arrested in connection with the AI Summit protest that was held at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. They were wearing T-shirts inscribed with the slogan 'India US Trade Deal Compromised'.

The bail pleas of all the accused were dismissed by the court. The court rejected the bail pleas in view of the crucial initial stage of investigation, apprehension of the accused fleeing from justice, and tampering with evidence, and termed it as premature.

Delhi Police argued that the accused persons raised anti-national slogans and protested along the lines of the Gen Z protest of Nepal in order to defame the country at the international level. They protested when the international dignitaries were present at Bharta Mandapam.

Delhi police have registered a case for the alleged offences of obstructing a public servant from performing their official duty, assaulting a public servant, hate speech, criminal conspiracy, etc. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi granted five days' custody of the accused persons after hearing the submissions of the Delhi police andthe additional public prosecutor (APP).