Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: There's no forecast for heavy rains in the Telugu states for the next four to five days... Some districts might see light showers. Weather Department gives warning
Danger looms over the Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: Rains continue in Telugu states post-monsoon. The weather dept warns that current moderate showers with lightning could be dangerous. People should be cautious.
Lightning danger for these AP districts
APSDMA warns of light to moderate rain in Andhra Pradesh today. A lightning risk exists in Konaseema, Godavari, Krishna, and other districts. People are advised to be alert.
People of AP, be very careful...
MD Prakhar Jain said other districts might also see light rain with lightning. He advised against standing under trees during storms and to seek safe shelter to avoid danger.
Lightning danger for these Telangana districts
Hyderabad's weather center warns of lightning risk in Telangana. A yellow alert is issued for districts like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, and others for thunderstorms and winds.
Temperatures in Telangana
In Telangana, the lowest temperature was 20.3°C in Medak. The highest was 34.4°C in Khammam. Min temps in other districts are 20-26°C, with max temps at 30-35°C.