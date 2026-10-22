Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could turn unsettled as a fresh low-pressure area is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal around October 23. The system is linked to a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and nearby areas, which is expected to move towards the northern Andaman Sea before heading west-northwest.

The developing system could influence rainfall activity across the two Telugu-speaking states over the coming days. However, its eventual strength and movement will determine how the weather evolves