A man brazenly stole a gold chain from an eight-month-old girl in a crowded Bhopal cosmetic shop while her mother was distracted. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, showing the thief sneaking away unnoticed. Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspect using the footage.

A man stole a gold chain from the neck of an eight-month-old girl at a busy cosmetic shop in Bhopal, pulling off the theft in the middle of a crowd before walking away without raising suspicion.

The shop's CCTV footage showed the culprit severing the thread, holding the chain around the infant's neck and sneaking away with the jewelry. The man then proceeds to make the steal while the lady, likely the infant’s mother, is clueless as she is attended to by a shopkeeper. In the video, the man can be seen stealthily walking out of the business without anybody noticing him, despite their being numerous people near him.

The theft was eventually unearthed and subsequently, the girl’s family submitted a complaint at the Kotwali police station. The police have established a case and began a hunt for the culprits.

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Station in-charge Alpana Singh said police were examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the man. Efforts were underway to catch him soon, she added.