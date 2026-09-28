Ujjain City Qazi appealed for peace, stating the Shahi Masjid issue was resolved. Meanwhile, police used tear gas and mild force to disperse stone-pelting protesters amid heavy security for road-widening work ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations.

Ujjain City Qazi Khaliqur Rahman, on Monday, appealed to members of the Muslim community to maintain peace and urged them not to gather unnecessarily in markets or venture towards market areas amid the ongoing developments related to the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain.

In a statement, the City Qazi urged people not to pay heed to rumours and remain inside their homes, maintaining that the issue concerning the mosque had already been resolved during the night. “The members of the community are informed not to stand unnecessarily in the markets or go towards the market areas. The issue related to the mosque was resolved during the night itself. There is no such matter that requires anyone to come out,” he said.

He further appealed to people to allow the agreed-upon work to continue and avoid acting on rumours. “The work for which an agreement has been reached is being completed, and the concerned people are carrying out their work. Therefore, do not pay attention to any rumours. Do not come out of your homes because of rumours. Maintain peace and stay inside your homes,” Khaliqur Rahman said.

Police Disperse Protesters Amid Unrest

Earlier today, Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters in Ujjain on Monday after incidents of protests and stone-pelting were reported amid protests against the proposed demolition of the Shahi Masjid for road-widening work ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are also present at the spot. Police fired tear gas shells to control the crowd as the situation remained tense in the area. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed, while SP Pradeep Sharma is present at the spot. An alert has been issued across Ujjain city amid the tense situation.

Situation Under Control, Says SP

SP Pradeep Sharma highlighted the security arrangements made at the spot and appealed to people to maintain peace. He also said that police had anticipated the situation and were taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and attempts to create a disturbance. “All communities and sections of society are continuously extending their cooperation and support in their respective areas. Even today, the demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the Shahi Masjid. As a precautionary measure, we have established a full security perimeter, and we have prohibited entry for everyone. However, certain miscreants attempted to create a disturbance and resorted to stone-pelting. The police personnel present at the scene responded by using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd. Leaders from the Muslim community are also issuing video messages urging calm. The situation is now fully under control. The demolition work by the mosque committee is continuing steadily,” Sharma said.

Earlier, a portion of the Shahi Masjid was demolished by community members as part of road-widening work, while differences emerged among other groups over the development. On the ground, protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. The situation also saw stones being thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot.