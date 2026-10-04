The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) report says the weather will turn cool across North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema. Sunday (October 4) will specifically bring moderate rains and lightning strikes to Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and West Godavari districts.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Visakhapatnam coastal areas will see widespread showers. Officials warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because conditions will get very rough. They also asked fishermen currently at sea to return to safe areas immediately.