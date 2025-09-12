- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast for these places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: The IMD has issued a rain alert, warning of heavy downpours in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to a surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low-pressure area
16
Image Credit : ANI
Another Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal
Heavy rains are back in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The current weather suggests downpours are inevitable, and the IMD agrees. A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area by tomorrow (September 13). This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to both states, intensifying the existing rains and posing a flood risk to some districts.
26
Image Credit : ANI
More Rain Expected in Telangana
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center predicts rain in Telangana for the next four days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today (September 12) in several districts, including Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Sircilla, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Nagar Kurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal. Heavy rains are already lashing Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Medak districts and are likely to continue.
36
Image Credit : X/Cyberabad Traffic Police
Heavy Rainfall in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is experiencing heavy downpours, especially in the suburbs. The IMD forecasts heavy rain across the city today, with Medchal and Rangareddy districts expected to be hit hardest. Strong winds (40-50 kmph) will accompany the rain across the state, so people are advised to stay alert.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy Rain on Thursday
Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and several other districts yesterday (Thursday). Areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Patancheru experienced downpours. LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, and Abdullapurmet also saw heavy rainfall. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till evening. Medak town recorded a whopping 17.6 cm of rainfall, flooding roads and colonies. Low-lying areas were inundated, prompting municipal authorities to launch relief efforts.
56
Image Credit : Telangana Weatherman/x
CM Reviews Heavy Rainfall Situation
With heavy rains returning to Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials. He instructed all departments to be on high alert due to the IMD's warning of increased rainfall. He ordered the immediate evacuation of people from old buildings to safer areas.
66
Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Police
Hydra, GHMC Staff on Alert
The CM directed Hydra, GHMC, SDRF, fire, traffic, and police personnel in Hyderabad to coordinate and ensure smooth operations. He emphasized vigilance regarding water flow over low-lying causeways and culverts. He also instructed the irrigation department to take precautions against potential breaches in tanks and ponds.
