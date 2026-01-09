- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is gradually strengthening. Weather officials say this low pressure will affect the Telugu states. Let's find out about the weather changes
Latest status of the low pressure
A severe low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is strengthening. It's expected to reach the Sri Lankan coast by Friday night, with a minor impact on the Telugu states.
Dry weather on Friday
Friday will be mostly dry across Andhra Pradesh, with no major temperature changes. Some morning fog is possible in a few spots in the North and South Coastal regions.
Rain forecast for AP on Saturday
Light to moderate rain is possible in South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Saturday due to the low-pressure system. Rain chances in North Coastal areas remain slim.
Cold effect in Telangana
Dry weather continues in Telangana on Friday. Easterly winds will intensify the cold, with temps dropping up to 2 degrees below normal in some districts. Mornings will feel colder.
Saturday's weather forecast for Telangana
No rain is expected in Telangana on Saturday. The cold will persist, with temperatures likely to drop further in North Telangana. Travelers should be cautious in the mornings.
