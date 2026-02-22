Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon Ahead Today
Cool mornings with a slight chill will turn into warm, sunny afternoons in Gurugram today. Clear skies, rising temperatures and bright sunshine are expected, as per India Meteorological Department.
What will Gurugram's weather be like today?
On Feb 22, Gurugram's weather is expected to be clear. The IMD reports no warnings. The day starts cool and gets sunny. Visibility will be good, making it pleasant to be outside.
What will be the temperature in Gurugram today?
The forecast for Feb 22 shows a high of 27°C and a low of 12°C. Mornings and nights will be cool, but the day will be comfy. Humidity will be between 50-90%. Normal for late Feb.
What precautions should be taken based on the weather forecast?
Despite clear skies and no alerts, don't ignore the morning/evening chill. A light jacket is useful. The sun can be strong, so use sunglasses or sunscreen for protection.
What will the heat be like?
In late February, Gurugram is starting to feel the heat. A high of 27°C signals winter's end. The afternoon sun can feel strong, especially after noon. No heatwave yet, but it's getting warmer.
How much will the temperature rise in the coming days?
The IMD predicts max temps of 28-30°C from Feb 23-27, hitting 30°C on the 26th and 27th. Lows will be 12-13°C. This signals more heat by early March as winter ends.
