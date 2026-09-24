Bad weather affected flight operations heavily. An Air India flight (IX-1373) travelling from Vijayawada to Bhogapuram on Wednesday night could not land due to a signal failure at Bhogapuram. Officials diverted the flight to Nagpur after two hours of tension. AP Ministers Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, and opposition leader Botcha Satyanarayana were on this flight. The flight safely reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Hyderabad city remains under a yellow alert with cloudy skies and cool winds. The GHMC advised office commuters to stay alert due to possible waterlogging.