CISF conducted an anti-hijacking drill at Navi Mumbai Airport with NSG and police. Separately, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari launched 226 new firefighting vehicles as part of a major modernization drive for the state's fire services.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) successfully conducted the Annual Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise (AHME), 2026 at CISF Airport Security Group (ASG) Navi Mumbai, as per the approved contingency plan. The force said in a post on X, "The Annual Anti-Hijacking Mock Exercise (AHME)–2026 was successfully conducted at CISF ASG Navi Mumbai on 22.09.2026 as per the approved contingency plan."

According to the CISF, the simulated scenario involved the landing of a hijacked aircraft at Navi Mumbai Airport. Personnel from CISF, along with the Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), local police, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Security Guard (NSG), airlines, medical services, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Krystal and the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), participated in the exercise, demonstrating coordinated preparedness, effective inter-agency response and commitment towards aviation security.

The Aerodrome Committee was activated for the exercise and attended by Milind Bharambe, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, along with Sunit Sharma, DIG/CASO, ASG Navi Mumbai. All concerned members assembled at the Airport Crisis Coordination Room (ACCR) of Navi Mumbai Airport.

The CISF said the successful conduct of the exercise reflected the coordinated efforts of all participating stakeholders towards maintaining a high level of preparedness for aviation security contingencies.

West Bengal modernises fire and emergency services

Meanwhile, on 23rd September, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ceremonially flagged off 226 new modern firefighting vehicles and equipment, in a major step towards modernising the Fire & Emergency Services in West Bengal, on Wednesday from Red Road.

As per the official release, the event was graced by the Minister of State, Department of Fire & Emergency Services, along with the Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Fire & Emergency Services and several other dignitaries.

The new fleet comprises of 198 numbers of Mid-Size Water Tenders (2.5 KL capacity), 25 numbers of Water Tenders (6 KL capacity), and 3 numbers of Articulating Water Towers of 36-metre height at a cost of Rupees Ninety-Four Crores (Rs 94 Crores). The vehicles would be deployed across various Fire Stations, particularly in densely populated areas, markets, Industrial zones and other important urban and semi-urban locations.

Broader Modernisation Plan

The induction formed part of a broader plan to strengthen the State's Fire & Emergency Response System through advanced technology, including Firefighting Robots, Drones, Hydraulic Platforms and advanced Communication Systems. Several other new modern firefighting and emergency-response vehicles and equipment have also been planned for procurement.

Infrastructure and Manpower Boost

The State is also strengthening its fire-service infrastructure and manpower. Reportedly, 23 new Fire Stations are presently under construction, while ten additional projects for new Fire Stations have been announced in the State Budget. A recruitment drive for 1,400 personnel-including Fire Operators, Fire Engine Operator-cum-Drivers and Sub-Officers- has also been proposed, alongside the proposed creation of 2,500 additional posts.

Personnel Welfare and Fire Prevention

The Government is further focusing on the welfare of Fire Service personnel, including the introduction of an allowance equivalent to 26 days' pay annually for permanent frontline personnel and an additional monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for contractual Auxiliary Fire Operators. Modern barracks and housing facilities in Kolkata for fire personnel have also been announced.

Alongside firefighting and emergency response, emphasis will be placed on Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Awareness, through regular Fire Safety Audits, Inspections, Mock Drills and Training. The overarching objective is to build a rapid, efficient and technology-driven Fire & Emergency Service, capable of reaching people quickly during emergencies, saving lives and minimising loss and damage across West Bengal. (ANI)