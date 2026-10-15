Rainfall activity is expected to increase across Andhra Pradesh as a trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar, across the southwest Bay of Bengal, towards the northwest Bay of Bengal influences the region. The active northeast monsoon is also contributing to the changing weather conditions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, isolated parts of the state may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning on Thursday, October 15.

The districts likely to experience rainfall include Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Kadapa. Other districts may also receive light showers.

Residents should monitor local weather updates, particularly in areas where thunderstorms and lightning are forecast.