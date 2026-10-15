- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 5 Days Check Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 5 Days Check Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next five days as a weather trough and the northeast monsoon influence conditions across the region
Andhra Pradesh Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Several Districts
Rainfall activity is expected to increase across Andhra Pradesh as a trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar, across the southwest Bay of Bengal, towards the northwest Bay of Bengal influences the region. The active northeast monsoon is also contributing to the changing weather conditions.
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, isolated parts of the state may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning on Thursday, October 15.
The districts likely to experience rainfall include Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Kadapa. Other districts may also receive light showers.
Residents should monitor local weather updates, particularly in areas where thunderstorms and lightning are forecast.
Telangana Weather: Hyderabad and Several Districts on Alert
Telangana is also likely to experience increased rainfall as weather conditions become favourable for the northeast monsoon. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned of rain in several districts, with gusty winds adding to the weather concerns.
Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal are among the areas mentioned in the forecast.
Winds may reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in some locations, increasing the risk of disruptions during thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department's latest warning also indicates the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Telangana over the coming days.
Residents should keep track of district-level forecasts, as rainfall intensity may vary from one location to another.
Rain Alert: Safety Precautions Residents Should Follow
With thunderstorms and lightning possible in parts of both states, residents are advised to take basic precautions during periods of unstable weather.
People living in low-lying areas should remain alert to possible waterlogging. During thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter beneath trees or standing near large hoardings, electric poles and exposed power lines.
Motorists should drive cautiously on wet roads and be prepared for reduced visibility during heavy showers. Residents are also advised to follow updates issued by the local administration and meteorological authorities rather than relying on unverified forecasts.
The developing weather system and northeast monsoon conditions are expected to influence rainfall across the Telugu states over the coming days, although the timing and intensity of showers may differ by district.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.