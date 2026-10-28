Cyclone Arnab Update: Andhra Pradesh Faces Powerful Winds as Odisha, Bengal Brace for Heavy Rain

Cyclone Arnab began making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam early on Wednesday, October 28, triggering heavy rainfall, damaging winds and warnings of coastal inundation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was packing sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The storm has disrupted normal life in parts of Andhra Pradesh, with uprooted trees, damaged power lines and blocked roads reported in several locations. Its wider impact has also brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of West Bengal, while Odisha remains under multiple weather warnings.

Flight operations have been affected across the region, prompting airlines and aviation authorities to issue advisories for passengers.

Cyclone Arnab was moving north-westwards at approximately 3 kmph in the hours before the latest IMD bulletin. The weather agency said the landfall process was expected to continue for another three hours, with the system forecast to move slowly before turning north-north-westwards.

The landfall zone was expected to extend between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. Winds in the affected areas were forecast to remain between 125 and 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph, before gradually weakening.

The cyclone has already caused visible damage in Andhra Pradesh. Several trees were uprooted and power lines snapped in parts of Kakinada. In Visakhapatnam, heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees, obstructing Beach Road and sections of Seethammadhara.

Coastal inundation is another major concern. The IMD warned that a storm surge of 1.5–2.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying coastal areas over the following four to five hours. Kakinada and Yanam were identified as areas likely to experience the highest surge.

Rainfall has also been exceptionally heavy in parts of the state. More than 200 mm of rain was recorded at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been urged to follow official instructions and remain alert to flooding and other weather-related hazards.