Cyclone Arnab Updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct 27 and 28, the weatherman said.

Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Cyclone Arnab has become a very strong cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is likely to move northwest and pass over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam beaches between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon on October 28.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct 27 and 28, the weatherman said. Odisha may have precipitation on 28th October, Chhattisgarh on 28th and 29th October and East Uttar Pradesh on 29th October.

Arnab cyclone disrupts trains and schools

South Coast Railway has announced cancellation of 53 train services on 27 and 28 October as a precautionary step in view of storm Arnab. Passengers are advised to check for updates and train-wise cancellation reports before starting for the stations.

Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered closure of all schools on Tuesday, October 27. It has also warned locals to be alert of cyclone Arnab, which is coming into the Bay of Bengal.

When Will Cyclone Arnab Landfall?

The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is predicted to travel northwestwards and strike the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam shores between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.

Cyclone Arnab Tracker LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Govt Provides Control Room Numbers For Help

In light of Cyclone Arnab, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has provided State and district level control room numbers to give emergency assistance.

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State Level Emergency Contact Numbers

In case of emergency, people can call on the following lines to APSDMA control room:

1. 112 2. 1070 3. 1800 425 0101

WhatsApp Number of Mana Mitra: 9552300009

“People can get timely help for cyclone-related issues through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service,” said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, State Disaster Management Authority.

District-Wise Control Room Numbers

S. No. District Contact Number(s)

1. Srikakulam 08942240557

2. Vizianagaram 8922236947

3. Parvathipuram Manyam 08963450347

4. Alluri Sitharama Raju 8935293448

5. Visakhapatnam 0891-2590102 / 0891-2590100

6. Anakapalli 08924-222888 / 08924-226599 / 08924-225999

7. Kakinada 0884-2356801 / 9849903879

8. Konaseema 8856293104

9. East Godavari 8832944455

10. West Godavari 08816-299181

11. Eluru 18002331077 / 9494041419

12. Polavaram 18004254225

13. Tirupati 0877-2236007

14. Markapuram 9248702500

15. Krishna 08672-252399

16. NTR 9154970454

17. Guntur 0863-2234014

18. Bapatla 08643-220226

19. Prakasam 08592-295600 / 18004250277

20. Nellore 7995576699

Cyclone Arnab landfall: Heavy rain drenched areas of Odisha’s Khordha district on Tuesday. All tourist boat services have been halted for three days for safety reasons.

"The local authorities are keeping a close watch on the coastal areas and water bodies," ANI said.

In view of hurricane Arnab landfall, Air India has issued a travel advice, advising that weather conditions connected with Tropical hurricane Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The airline asked travellers to check their flight status and provide additional time to get to airports.

“Weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October,” Air India said in a post on X.

Cyclone Arnab: Trains, Schools Affected

South Coast Railway has announced cancellation of 53 train services on 27 and 28 October as a precautionary step in view of storm Arnab. Passengers are advised to check for updates and train-wise cancellation reports before starting for the stations.

Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered closure of all schools on Tuesday, October 27. It has also warned locals to be alert of cyclone Arnab, which is coming into the Bay of Bengal.

When will Cyclone Arnab make landfall?

The IMD said storm Arnab is predicted to travel northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam beaches between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon on October 28, Wednesday.