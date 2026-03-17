Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the govt's commitment to affordable travel, stating it absorbs 45% of ticket costs. He said Indian Railways is moving from "slow growth" to "super fast transformation" under PM Modi.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday replied to the marathon debate on the demands for grants related to his ministry and said the government remains committed to serving the poorest by continuously improving the travel experience at an affordable price. He said there is a shift of Indian Railways from "slow growth" to "super fast transformation".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that with about 1,37,000 km of railway track and more than 25,500 trains, Indian Railways helps people and freight move from one part of the country to another. The minister said that the government offers heavily subsidised rail travel in India and absorbs 45% of every passenger ticket cost.

'Politics of Performance'

Vaishnaw said nearly 210 members took part in the marathon discussion over the past two days and it was an excellent example of MPs showcasing work done in their constituencies and raising their demands. "In a good democracy and a high-performing government, the Prime Minister has given politics a new direction - 'politics of performance' - moving away from 'vote bank politics.' This serves as an excellent example of the past two days, where MPs could showcase the work done in their constituencies. Even the most vocal critics, in an attempt to take credit, mentioned work that was not carried out by them, which highlights the nature of politics," Vaishnaw said.

He thanked Speaker Om Birla for facilitating a historic discussion, calling it a milestone in democratic tradition. "A very meaningful discussion took place on the railway's demand for grants. Yesterday, around 200 Members of Parliament participated in the discussion, and in fact, more than 210 MPs took part. First of all, I would like to thank the Speaker for performing a historic task that will prove to be a milestone in the tradition of democracy. You have strengthened democracy," Vaishaw said.

"I would also like to thank all the MPs, who each represent 15 lakh to 35 lakh citizens of India, for presenting the issues of their constituencies and participating in a constructive discussion. The main point of the discussion was that many MPs shared the work done in their constituencies, thanked the Prime Minister, and also presented their demands for work that still needs to be done," he added.

Benefits of Railway Budget Merger

Vaishnaw hailed Prime Minister Modi for implementing major changes in Indian Railways over the past decade. He hailed the merger of the Railway Budget with the General Budget ten years ago, calling it a farsighted decision that brought three key benefits, including a substantial increase in funding.

"First, there has been a substantial increase in funding...now Rs 2,72,000 crore is allocated. Second, there is regular approval of projects throughout the year, including new trains and stoppages, unlike earlier when announcements were made only during the Railway Budget. Third, transparency has improved, as every project is now monitored through an IT system...these steps have greatly benefited the country," he said. (ANI)